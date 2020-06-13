March for Justice protest in Canyon Saturday morning

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A peaceful protest was held in Canyon today, where protesters marched around ‘The Square’ downtown.

The protest labeled as a ‘March For Justice’ was held on Saturday, June 13, at 9 am in Canyon.

The peaceful protest involved protesters wearing black and marching around ‘The Square’ in downtown Canyon seven times, to stand against what the organizer of the protest, Deetress Peoples, said was injustice happening in the black community.

Following circling of ‘The Square’ in Canyon, protesters prayed for the nation and the community.