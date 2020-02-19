March for Dimes kicks 2020 March for Babies campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The March of Dimes kicked off it’s 2020 March for Babies campaign today.

March for Babies is the biggest fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

Organizers said last year the event brought in $138,000 for the organization to help moms and babies in our area.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the March for Babies.

The walk is happening on April 25 at Town Square Village. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the event, or to sign up, click here.

