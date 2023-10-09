AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All of us love a good night’s rest, but are you truly getting enough sleep?

“Sleep helps us to recharge physically and mentally,” said David Edwards, M.D., a Family Medicine Physician at Texas Tech Physicians. “The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises that the average adult get at least seven hours of sleep every night. Sleep deprivation is associated with mood changes. It’s associated with decreased attention, decreased ability to concentrate.”

To combat this, Edwards said many Americans turn to energy aides like a good cup of coffee or energy drinks for a caffeine boost.

“Caffeine does help. It helps maintain focus and attention. It is relatively safe when used in standard doses. For example, one to two cups of coffee or tea,” said Edwards, “We do begin to worry when people are getting excessive doses of caffeine through energy drinks or through pre-workout supplements.”

For caffeine, the Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 milligrams a day, which is the equivalent of about four cups of coffee.

So like with anything else, moderation is key.

“The consequences of excessive caffeine include withdrawal when they’re not getting it regularly, chest pain, palpitations, racing of the heart, and anxiety,” Edwards explained, “Anxiety can be worse, especially in those who already had some anxiety to begin with before they took the caffeine.”

Health experts like Edwards said some Americans resort to taking ‘study drugs’ like Adderall to help maintain focus levels and energy, but also warn the side effects from improper usage can range from addiction to death.

The best way according to health leaders to maintain overall good health is the tried and true trifecta: Healthy eating, hydration, and rest.

“It’s healthy eating, it’s exercising consistently and it’s getting enough sleep. Staying well hydrated. Trying to get more fruits and vegetables in the diet can make a big difference in terms of energy level,” said Edwards.

Proving that proper rest is just as important physically as it is mentally.

