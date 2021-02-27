Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office: No credible threat against Sheriff Kemp

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Saturday afternoon, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, looking for an individual for questioning. The situation has since been handled.

According to Sheriff Blaik Kemp, there was no credible threat and no charges filed.

The sheriff’s office said it was regarding someone allegedly placing a “hit” (murder for hire by contract) on Sheriff Kemp.

Sheriff Kemp said they take all threats to the public and law enforcement seriously and will continue to ensure that safety is a top priority.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office’s original Facebook post has since been deleted.