AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help locating David Wayne Kimball, who is the “Fugitive of the Week.”

Kimball is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Greater or Equal to 4g less than 200g, APD said.

Kimball is described by police as a 38-year-old man, 5’10” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information on his location, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.