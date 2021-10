RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked for help searching for Dominic Cervantes, wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault of a pregnant person, and burglary of a home.



Dominic Cervantes, via the Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Any with information about Cervantes’ location were asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. Or, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers can be reached at 806-374-4400.