AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported on Thursday that a man is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Sexual Assault of a Child.”
APD detailed that they are looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez, described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
APD asked if you know Nunez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
