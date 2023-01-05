AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported on Thursday that a man is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Sexual Assault of a Child.”

APD detailed that they are looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez, described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

APD asked if you know Nunez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.