Man wanted in Colorado arrested after police chase, crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man wanted out of Colorado was arrested on May 31 after a police chase and wreck in Hutchinson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The HCSO said that around 10:17 p.m. on May 31, an officer tried to stop a Dodge Ram Pickup for a traffic violation. After initially pulling over, the pickup drove off and began a police chase.

The pursuit reached speeds of 95 MPH, according to HCSO, northbound on HWY 136 and into Hansford County.

The pickup stopped after it struck a guardrail and wrecked, said the report.

After stating he was a “sovereign citizen”, Daniel Lynn Rogers was identified as the driver. HCSO also noted Rogers was wanted for felony theft out of Greenly County, Colorado, and had a handgun with him.

HCSO reported Rogers arrested for 5 offenses:

Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle- 3rd Degree Felony

Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor

Operate Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Class C Misdemeanor

No Drivers License- Class C Misdemeanor

Unlawful Carrying Weapon – Class A Misdemeanor

“We want to thank Hansford County Sheriff Bob Mahafee for your Deputies help with the pursuit,” said the HCSO, “and would like to thank the Deputies who assisted us in apprehending Mr. Rogers.”