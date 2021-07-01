Man wanted for two bond surrenders, injuring and abandoning/endangering a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Anthony Luis Delacruz, wanted for two Bond Surrenders – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled and Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Delacruz was described by Amarillo Crime Stoppers as a 35 year-old man, 5’05” tall, 300 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Delacruz’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.