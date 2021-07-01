Man wanted for two bond surrenders, injuring and abandoning/endangering a child

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Anthony Luis Delacruz, wanted for two Bond Surrenders – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled and Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Delacruz was described by Amarillo Crime Stoppers as a 35 year-old man, 5’05” tall, 300 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

 If you know Delacruz’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss