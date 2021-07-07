Man wanted for stalking by Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Angel Ramirez, Jr.

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Joe Angel Ramirez, Jr., wanted for felony stalking.

via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about Ramirez’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office suggested a call with information on Ramirez to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss