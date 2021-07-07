Man wanted for stalking by Randall County Sheriff’s Office

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Joe Angel Ramirez, Jr., wanted for felony stalking.
Anyone with information about Ramirez’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office suggested a call with information on Ramirez to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
