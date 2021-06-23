UPDATE: Man wanted for sexual assault of child arrested

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has confirmed to MyHighPlains.com Staff that Branden Wade Swanson, the Office’s “Wanted Wednesday” subject has been arrested.

Swanson was wanted for, according to the RCSO, “a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.”

