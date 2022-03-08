AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating an Armed Robbery suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to APD, on Monday, officers were called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Paramount Boulevard. The employee, APD detailed, reported that a black man entered the store armed with a pistol and “demanded” money from the register. The suspect then left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money, APD reported.



Photos of the suspect courtesy of Amarillo Police Department

There were no reported injuries during the incident, according to APD.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.