Man wanted for murder, Potter County Sheriff asks for help

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers reported that Christopher Darnell Green is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for murder, and has asked the community for information.

Green, 18 years old, is described by the Crime Stoppers as 5’08” tall and 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Green’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300, according to Crime Stoppers.

