Man wanted on ‘Injury to a Child’ by Texas Pardon and Parole Board, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announces the “Fugitive of the Week” as Alejandro Manuel Montalvo, wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for Parole Violation – Injury to a Child.

Montalvo is described as a Hispanic male, 34, 5’8 tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Alejandro’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.