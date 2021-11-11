Man wanted on ‘Injury to a Child’ by Texas Pardon and Parole Board, APD says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announces the “Fugitive of the Week” as Alejandro Manuel Montalvo, wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for Parole Violation – Injury to a Child.

Montalvo is described as a Hispanic male, 34, 5’8 tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Alejandro’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss