AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that Abel Trevizo is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact” in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Trevizo as a Hispanic male, 41, 5’08” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Crime Stoppers stated that if you know Trevizo’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.