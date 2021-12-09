Monday homicide suspect still at large, now ‘Fugitive of the Week’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding Niko Guerrero, wanted for homicide by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

Crime Stoppers describe Guerrero as a Hispanic male, 25, 5’06 tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

As mentioned in previous reporting, Guerrero was announced as wanted by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit after a Monday night shooting on Bell Street that resulted in the death of Conrad Raul Lombrana.

If you know Niko’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $500.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.