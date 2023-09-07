AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help on Thursday finding 22-year-old Ashton Blake Moreno, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Resist Arrest Search or Transport with Deadly Weapon.”

The Crime Stoppers described Moreno as a man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Moreno’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers added that an anonymous tip leading to Moreno’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.