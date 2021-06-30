Man wanted by Randall County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced its search for Avery Kai Martinez, wanted for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a possible cash reward through Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the Sheriff’s Office suggested a call with information on Martinez to 806-374-4400.
