AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help on Thursday finding Victor Manuel Alamo-Fregoso, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Burglary of a Habitation.”
According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Alamo-Fregoso was described as a 35-year-old man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Alamo-Fregoso’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or through using the P3 Tips app. An anonymous tip leading to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.
