AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Rico Alvarez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on multiple counts of “Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent on Bodily Injury.”

According to the Crime Stoppers, Alvarez is a 30-year-old man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials also noted that if an anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the tipster could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.