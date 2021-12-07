Man wanted, at large after Monday night homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit reported Niko Guerrero, 25, is wanted for a charge of murder after a Monday night shooting on the 3900 block of Bell Street.

At around 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to police, officers responded to reports of a person shot inside a Bell Street apartment. Conrad Raul Lombrana, 25, died on the scene after being found by police and given “attempted life-saving measures.”