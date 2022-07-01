AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man transporting fentanyl from Arizona to Wisconsin recently pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division to “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” after he was arrested in Stratford in January.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Michael Robert Mims was arrested back in January in Stratford after police found a number of bags containing blue pills in the vehicle Mims was driving as they conducted a traffic stop.

According to the factual resume, filed Friday in Amarillo Federal Court, officers with the Stratford Police Department located both a bag of suspected fentanyl pills and a box wrapped in clear tape containing plastic bags of suspected fentanyl pills when he was pulled over in Sherman County back in January.

After Mims was arrested, he admitted to possessing the pills located in the vehicle. According to the documents, Mims said he drove his vehicle from Wisconsin to Casa Grande, Arizona and picked up the pills. Mims was driving back to Wisconsin and was expected to be paid $1,500 when he delivered the pills.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Laboratory confirmed that the substance found in the vehicle tested positive for fentanyl, weighing around 1,058 grams.

According to the plea agreement, also filed on Friday in Amarillo Federal Court, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose on Mims include: