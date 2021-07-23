Man tied up and assaulted during Amarillo home invasion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a man was tied up and assaulted during a home invasion robbery in the 500 block of south Louisiana.

According to APD, officers resound to a call at around 8 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of south Louisiana on delayed home invasion robbery.

Amarillo Police said a man was tied up and assaulted during the incident.

APD said the robbery happened during the night and the victim was able to get loose and ask for help at the time of the call.

No description of the suspect has been given said APD.