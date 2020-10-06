Local man starts police academy after community raises enough to help with tuition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In July, a young man named Chris Dizer told us that his dream is to become a police officer in the community he grew up in. On Tuesday, he completed his first day at the Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Amarillo College after raising enough money through a community fundraiser.

“Definitely want to go in there show that you can stay to yourself and be a good law enforcement officer,” Dizer said.

Now that his tuition, uniforms, and books are mostly covered, thanks to a fundraiser created by his former coworkers at Kid’s Cafe, Dizer is now focused on the end goal.

“After the interview, there’s just a lot of support received a lot of donations and was able to reach the goal that I wanted to,” Dizer said. “I talk to a lot of law enforcement officers that went through different academies and just took knowledge from each of them.”

Criminal Justice Director Eric Wallace said it is important to accept a diverse pool of applicants into the academy.

“Attracting minorities to the field is a priority not just of ours but the agencies we’re training officers for,” Wallace said.

During the six-month period, the students will also be trained on the physicality of the job which is something Dizer said he is cut out for.

“I know that we’re going to be put through a lot things that we haven’t been put through before. If they can do it I can do it,” Dizer added.

Because of the pandemic, the academy was only able to accept 12 applicants.

Once the academy is completed students are eligible to work for any law enforcement agency in the State of Texas.

As for Chris, his dream is to serve in the Texas Panhandle.

