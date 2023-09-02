AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports a shooting at a nightclub resulted in one man being hospitalized.

According to an APD press release, at around 1:59 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Players Club regarding a shooting.

APD said on arrival officers found that the victim had been shot multiple times and was hospitalized for his injuries sustained.

According to the release, the victim said, “he had gone outside to get in his car and someone shot him.”

Officials detailed that this incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.