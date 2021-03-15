Man sentenced to two prison terms after guilty plea

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A District Attorney’s release revealed that on Thursday, Jesus Enrique Navarro, 31, of Wellington, was sentenced to two prison terms – one for 10 years, another for 15 – after pleading guilty to two felonies.

Court documents said that Navarro pleaded guilty to, “a probation revocation for the third degree felony offense of assault family violence by choking.” This led to the 10 year sentence. The 15 year sentence was set, “on a second degree felony burglary of a habitation.”

“We have victims of domestic disputes and family violence who are continuously physically beaten and either keep going back to their abusers or just can’t get away from them,” said Luke Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District. “The physical abuse is visible. What’s not seen by everyone is the emotional and psychological damage that’s being done to everyone involved. We have services for those individuals but it takes victims or family members to speak out against their abusers.”

Inman, along with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle, prosecuted the cases for the State of Texas, with the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding.

Inman’s release said that Navarro was initially placed on probation for the assault family violence case on November 28, 2017, for an offense committed on July 27, 2017. “The State filed its motion seeking revocation of Navarro’s probation on August 17, 2020, based upon Navarro’s violation of several conditions of his probation. The burglary of a habitation, committed on February 12, involved the same victim.”

“I hope these two prison sentences serve as a warning to any other domestic abusers in our district,” said Caudle following Navarro’s sentencings. “We don’t care if you ‘sweet talk’ the victim into trying to drop the charges. Felony charges belong to the State of Texas, not the victim, and we will make sure to go to prison.”

At the hearing on Tuesday, documents noted Navarro admitted to violating probation, and Messer sentenced him to prison.