AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office released information of the result of the recent four-day trial in Potter County where a jury convicted Lopphay Gum Pratommarath for murder.

According to a post on the 47th District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page, a jury convicted Pratommarath for the murder of Husin Bi on Thursday in the 108th District Court. The jury found Pratommarath guilty of first-degree murder after 26 minutes of deliberation. The jury assessed a punishment of life in prison. Officials said that Pratommarath previously had a felony conviction for “Burglary of Habitation.”

This comes after officers got a tip regarding a homicide that took place at 927 Columbine, an illegal gaming establishment, in March 2020, the post from the 47th District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page read. While no body was found at the scene, a body, later identified as Bi’s body, was located in a truck of a car that was on fire, an incident that officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to that same afternoon. According to the post, a witness spoke with detectives, saying there was an argument over stolen money that had occurred prior to the shooting.