RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County District Attorney announced Wednesday that Kenneth Ray Holbert, Sr. was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, leading up to his March 21 sentencing, Holbert used what is called an open plea.

“An open plea is when a defendant chooses to accept responsibility for the crime, but is unable to reach a plea bargain for punishment with the State,” said the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, “Consequently, the defendant pleas guilty to the offense, and either a judge or jury hears punishment evidence and decides on the punishment.”

Holbert’s punishment range was from five to 99 years in prison, said the office, because of a “previous enhancement” that escalated the punishment. The office noted that during the trial, Holbert’s previous history of other assault convictions was presented to the court as his sentence was decided.

Holbert asked for the opportunity to be placed on probation, said the office, and the judge in the case sentenced him to 75 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.