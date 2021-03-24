Man sentenced to 25 years confinement after a 5 day long trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 47th District Attorney’s Office posted on their Facebook page that Kyle Monnet was found guilty of First Degree Murder and sentenced to 25 years confinement.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, on December 10, 2017, officers were called out to a shots fired call. When officers arrived they found Joshua Daniels on the living room floor of the home shot in the torso.

Daniels was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries said the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said on March 12, 2021, after a five day long trial, a jury in the 108th District Court found Monnet guilty of First Degree Murder and sentenced him to 25 years confinement.