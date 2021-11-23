Man with gun robs convenience store, Amarillo PD searching for suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding an “Aggravated Robbery” suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

Police said that on Sunday, Nov. 21, just before midnight, APD officers were called about an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store, located in the 7100 block of S. Bell. Police detailed that the suspect “grabbed a drink and went to the front counter,” when he then pulled out a pistol demanding money from the register.







APD describes the suspect as being a younger male, wearing a blue “Colorado” hoodie, tan cap, blue jeans and had a silver chain hanging on the right side of his pants. According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have information about this crime or know who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.