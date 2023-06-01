AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to documents, Salvador Eliseo Pena pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” after he allegedly sold suspected meth to a confidential source in November.

According to a “Factual Resume,” filed in Amarillo Federal Court Wednesday, in November 2022, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and APD Narcotics agents used a confidential source to purchase meth from Pena. Pena was alleged to have sold one ounce of suspected meth to the confidential source at Pena’s home near downtown Amarillo.

The suspected meth was turned over by the confidential source to DEA agents and tested. The substance was confirmed to be meth on Dec. 15 and Pena admitted that he “knowingly distributed and possessed with intent to distribute a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine…” read the factual resume.

Pena pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday and faces a potential sentence of imprisonment of not more than 20 years, a fine of up to $1 million, a term of supervised release of three years to life, a mandatory special assessment of $100, restitutions to victims or the community, costs of incarcerations and supervision, and forfeiture of property.