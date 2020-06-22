Man pleads guilty for possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The last of three men arrested for using card skimmers has entered a guilty plea in court.
Miguel Aguilera pleaded guilty to being in possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices.
The other two men have already entered guilty pleas. Disney Avila was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Osniel Ramirez has not yet been sentenced.
Court documents said the Amarillo Police were investigating skimmer devices found at a gas station when the three were arrested in Wichita County last year.
