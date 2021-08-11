Man indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse, assault of children

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday, a Hemphill County Grand Jury indicted one man on multiple accounts of indecency, aggravated sexual assault, and sexual abuse of children.

Timmothy Richard House, 20, was indicted on three charges, according to court documents:

Indecency with a Child, citing an incident on May 21

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Person, citing an incident on May 21

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, citing the abuse of multiple children from July 2020 through January 2021.

The bond for these indictments together totaled $1 million.