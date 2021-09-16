Man charged on multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute, possess controlled substances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was indicted for six counts of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances,” according to documents filed on Aug. 26 by The United States District Court in the Amarillo Division of the Northern Division.

The documents stated that Jeff Alan Daniel knowingly and intentionally distributed and possessed, with intent to distribute, a mixture and substance containing a knowing amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

The following are the six indictments that were handed down by the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division: