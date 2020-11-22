Man indicted on intent to distribute methamphetamine, gun charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jeffery Rene Lopez was indicted on November 19th in the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Divison on several charges stemming from an undercover sting on Lopez in October.

According to court documents, Lopez has been charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.