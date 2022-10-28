AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas.

The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Marrugo was charged after allegedly purchasing methamphetamine on three separate dates in June and July in east Amarillo, a criminal complaint detailed.