AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted Joseph Tyler Putch on five counts of “Possession of Child Pornography,” according to court documents filed earlier this month.

According to documents filed on Aug. 25, 29-year-old Putch “intentionally or knowingly” possessed visual child pornographic material. This comes after Putch was indicted in Potter County in August 2020 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

