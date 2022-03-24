AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents released Thursday, Melchor Magdaleno-Garcia was indicted in the 47th District Court on a total of 88 counts related to bigamy and sexual assault against minors.

Two sets of indictment documents were filed against Garcia, with both indictments filed on Wednesday. One document indicted Garcia on 26 counts of “Sexual Assault Bigamy” against a minor, related to incidents from May 2019 through April 2021. The other document indicted Garcia on 12 counts of “Sexual Assault Bigamy” and 12 counts of “Prohibited Sexual Conduct” against a minor, related to incidents from June 2019 to December 2020.

For both cases, court documents showed that Garcia’s bond was set at a total of $1 million. In the event of paying out the bond, Garcia was ordered to remain within Potter and Randall County, and wear a Global Positioning Monitoring System tracking device, among other restrictions.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.