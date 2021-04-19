Man indicted in Potter County for intoxicated manslaughter and assault

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was indicted in Potter County for intoxicated manslaughter and assault.

James Anthony Gutierrez was indicted for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle which resulted in the death of Ricardo Gutierrez, and intoxication assault with a vehicle for causing serious bodily injury to another woman.

The incident happened on October 5 of last year.

The charges against James Gutierrez are enhanced due to a previous felony conviction of attempted burglary from 2017.