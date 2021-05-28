UPDATE: Man indicted for transporting child pornography reaches plea deal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man indicted by a grand jury for transporting child pornography on May 23 has reached a plea deal, with a new court date set to review this development.

Roy Elliot Rhyne, according to released court documents from May 27, pleaded guilty to the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas on the charge of transporting child pornography. Within the plea agreement, Rhyne noted that he will register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Rhyne’s re-arraignment date is set for June 4, 2021.