POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to released court documents from the Potter County 108th District Court, one person was indicted earlier this month on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The documents, filed on Aug. 25, detailed that 38-year-old Luis Ray Ruiz Jr was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Officials state that the alleged offense occurred in February 2022.

