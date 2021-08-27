Suspect in Lenwood Drive explosion charged for making and possessing a firearm in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On July 26, the suspect in the Lenwood Drive explosion was indicted for “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas, according to court documents by the United States District Court filed on Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to the documents, Erfan Salmanzadeh “knowingly made and possessed a firearm that was, and readily have been put in operating condition, that is a destructive device.” The gun was not registered to Salmanzadeh in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the documents said.

If convicted of any alleged offense, Salmanzadeh will have to forfeit to the United States of America any guns and ammunition involved in or used for the offense including, “three destructive devices and all components, accessories, and other materials used to make those device,” the documents said.