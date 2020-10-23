Man indicted for cocaine distribution

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo Grand Jury has announced the indictment of Kareem Abdul Jabbar White, also known as “Creamy”, for possessing and distributing cocaine.

White was arrested in August of this year for Possession with Intent to Distribute, with his indictment being released earlier today.

This story will be updated as the case progresses.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss