Man indicted for cocaine distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo Grand Jury has announced the indictment of Kareem Abdul Jabbar White, also known as “Creamy”, for possessing and distributing cocaine.

White was arrested in August of this year for Possession with Intent to Distribute, with his indictment being released earlier today.

This story will be updated as the case progresses.

