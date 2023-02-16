AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced Thursday that 36-year-old John Paul Ortega has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a homicide in November 2022.

According to previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo police identified Ortega as the suspect in the death of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garcia in late November 2022. This comes after Garza was found and pronounced dead in the parking lot of a building in the 8500 block of I-40 East.

Officials with police said that the Potter County Grand Jury indicted Ortega for one count of “Capital Murder.” Officials also said that during the investigation of the incident, it was determined that Garcia “was pregnant and the child was killed too.”