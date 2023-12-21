AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A grand jury indicted one man in Amarillo Federal Court on Wednesday on a charge related to a July robbery at a northwest Amarillo credit union.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, James Matthew Cain was indicted on one count of “Credit Union Robbery,” after a July 19 robbery at an Education Credit Union in northwest Amarillo. The documents detailed that Cain was indicted for allegedly using “force and violence” and intimidation to take money from the credit union, which was then insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

In July, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, an employee of the credit union told Amarillo police that a man had entered the building and handed over a note demanding money. While no one was reported injured during the incident and no weapon was seen at the time, police said the man caught on security footage had left after being given an undisclosed amount of money.