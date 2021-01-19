Man in critical condition after shooting in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, a man is in critical condition after being shot on the 12000 block of Rim Ranch Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that this incident is under investigation, and ask anyone with information regarding the crime contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 806-379-2921 or Dispatch at 806-379-2900.

This story will be updated as more information is released.