AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man with “life-threatening” injuries after an argument broke out at a Downtown Amarillo bar.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 700 block of South Polk just after 1 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, officers reported they were told there had been a large fight inside Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon.

While the people involved in the fight were being escorted out of the bar, said the department, one person began shooting and hit one man. The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital through a private vehicle with “life-threatening” injuries.

The police department noted that the Violent Crimes Unit and CSI were called to the scene to investigate. The investigation was noted to still be ongoing, with no word immediately given regarding possible arrests.