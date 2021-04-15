Man found in dumpster, accidentally loaded onto trash truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, around 8 a.m. this morning (April 15), a man was dumped into a trash truck out of a dumpster during a city employee’s route.
Said the APD, around the 3100 block of SW 6th Street, “The city employee picked up the dumpster and dumped it into his truck and began compacting the trash. The male then jumped out of the top of the trash truck and landed back in the dumpster. He then ran off down the alley.”
Officers reported that they found the man a few blocks away. He had minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
