Man found dead in jail cell by Moore County Corrections Officers

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in a jail cell by Moore County Correction Officers on Monday, July 26 at around 5:20 p.m., according to the Office of the Sheriff County of Moore.

Ricky Paul Smith was found in his jail by personnel and the Sheriff’s office said they began to perform “life saving efforts on Ricky Smith.” Medical personnel were contacted.

Paul Smith died at the scene according to the sheriff’s office and an autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace. The Texas Rangers were contacted to investigate the death, the office stated. The investigation is ongoing.