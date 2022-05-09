AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The man arrested on drug charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into BSA hospital and firing a shot into the building has officially been charged with federal drug charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Monday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department arrived at the BSA hospital Saturday afternoon and found that 46-year-old William Love had driven through the glass doors of the front entrance of the facility.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Amarillo Federal Court on Monday, Love exited the vehicle and went through the broken window to the entrance doors of the hospital which were locked. Love then allegedly fired a 9mm handgun in the direction of the doors and entered the hospital. Love was then detained by BSA security personnel without incident.

When officers searched Love, they found the gun as well as “several clear Ziplock bags of U.S. currency,” the documents read. When officials began to search the vehicle, they found around “385 grams of marijuana, 999 grams of methamphetamine and 1979 grams of cocaine.”

After officials found drugs in the car, Love was arrested for “Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance” and booked into the Randall County Jail. According to the complaint, Love’s offense is now “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine.”